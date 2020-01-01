Image Source : TWITTER Fainted while shooting for 'The Dirty Picture': Vidya Balan in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actresses of B-Town and hardly anyone would disagree with it. Who would have thought that after wowing the audiences in TV show Hum Paanch, Vidya’s ‘Good Morning Mumbai’ from Lage Raho Munnabhai will become ever-so-popular that she would become the reigning queen of Bollywood. Be it her host of hit films or say, flop films like Heyy Baby, Kismat Konnection or Ghanchakkar, it is Vidya Balan’s performance that always wowed the audiences and critics. As Vidya Balan celebrates her 41st birthday today, we bring to you a throwback Aap kI Adalat interview of the actress when she revealed that she fainted while shooting for 'The Dirty Picture'.

In a conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, Vidya Balan once revealed that her health had deteriorated during The Dirty Picture. Vidya said that in the film, she used to apply braces to show her puffy cheeks, as well as she, could not eat or drink anything due to prosthetic makeup. She used to shoot by drinking water for only 4-5 hours which had a great impact on her health.