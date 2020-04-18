Image Source : TWITTER EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to come up with special song about COVID-19 pandemic on his Youtube channel

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to treat his fans with a special song on coronavirus pandemic on his YouTube channel. The actor is done with the recording of the special song with a strong message on the current situation. We bring the news to you first that the song will be released on his YouTube channel on Wednesday and will feature the superstar himself. However, fans will be able to listen to the audio of the song by Monday. When we contacted Salman's spokesperson and Manager Jordy Patel, he confirmed the news and said, " Yes he’s recorded a fab song which is going to release across all music portals on Monday. It’s a song keeping the current situation in mind with a very strong message. the song is sung and written by him. It’s a must hear for all."

There is no denying that Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan base not just for his stellar acting skills but for voice as well. Earlier, the superstar has mesmerized his fans with 'Mai Hoon Hero Tera', 'Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah,' 'Hangover' and many more soulful songs. Apart from being an actor, Salman is really passionate about writing, singing and painting.nHow amazing it is that with little or no facilities, the actor has managed to bring a motivational song for his fans on the current situation.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also taking care of the daily wage workers who have been affected the most during the lockdown. The actor has been financially helping 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), since their livelihood has been severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. The federation’s president, B.N Tiwari earlier revealed, "After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association. We told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He decided to contribute to them."

On the other hand, Salman also came forward to provide food to the daily wage workers as well. Taking to Twitter, a close friend and politician Baba Siddique thanked Salman Khan for his help and lauded him for ensuring that no worker sleeps on an empty stomach. He wrote, "Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again" He also shared a photo of the truck filled with supplies for the daily wage workers.

Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again. (1/2).. pic.twitter.com/3zlW51MKOg — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) April 10, 2020

The superstar has been sharing video messages as well for his fans, encouraging them to follow the lockdown rules and help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. In his last video, he reprimanded those who have been stepping out of their houses and not respecting the service that corona warriors have been providing during this time.

