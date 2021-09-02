Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMRAAN HASHMI Emraan Hashmi flies to Turkey, fans wonder if he's joining Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3?

Actor Emraan Hashmi, on Thursday, shared that he's travelling to Turkey. Taking to Instagram, Emraan posted a picture, where he can be seen sitting at an airport. "Catching a red-eye flight to," he captioned the post with an emoji of the Turkish flag. His caption has left fans wondering whether if he is joining the cast and crew of 'Tiger 3' in Turkey. "Yaaay..that means you are a part of Tiger 3," a user commented. "You are going to Turkey for Tiger 3?" another netizen asked.

Recently, Emraan left his fans wondering if he is a part of Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger 3' or not. During the conversation, when he was asked about the reports of him playing a key role in the film, Emraan told TOI, "I will not negate that, but I will not say yes too. I will speak about it when the time is right."

For the unversed, according to reports, superstar Salman Khan recently completed the Russia schedule of 'Tiger 3' and now they are in Turkey for the next schedule. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. Emraan has not yet officially confirmed his presence in the film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's pictures with fans and his look from Tiger 3 have been ruling the internet. In one of the pictures, the 55-year-old superstar was seen sporting long reddish-brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look.

'Tiger 3' was earlier put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. It is the third part of the spy thriller franchise being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Meanwhile, he is being lauded for his performance in 'Chehre', which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Hashmi will also be seen in the remake of the hit Malayalam film "Ezra", which the actor said is most likely to release in October.