Eid al-Fitr: Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with the family 'trying to take the perfect picture'

On Eid al-Fitr, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor shared a special family picture to give us a glimpse of their royal attire in a 'not-so-perfect' family photo. The picture shared on Instagram includes her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, sisters-in-law Saba and Soha Ali Khan, alongside Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. Wishing her fans on the occasion of Eid, Kareena wrote, "Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture but never has!!! @sakpataudi @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu."

In the photograph, Saif and Kunal are seen sitting on the ground with Taimur and Jeh with them. Kareena and Soha appear to sit on a couch right behind them, with the latter holding her daughter Inaaya in her arms. Saif's sister Saba sits behind everyone and can be seen smiling for the perfectly 'imperfect' family picture. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora & other Bollywood celebs review Natasha Poonawalla's look

What makes the photo beautiful amidst the chaos is the way Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya appear to playfully indulge in their own world. Taimur can be seen rubbing his eye with the back of his wrist, Jeh looking away from the camera with his fingers on his mouth, while Inaaya is seen smiling and waving her hand looking towards them. All of them are seen wearing pastel coloured ethnic wear, except Taimur who wore a black kurta along with white pyjamas.

In the background, a huge painting of an elephant between two bookshelves can be seen, with a beverage-filled glass resting on the floor next to Saif.

The actress recently announced her OTT debut. She is set to foray into the digital space with ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. Apart from this, the actress will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It will hit the big screen on August 11, 2022.

