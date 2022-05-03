Met Gala 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora & other Bollywood celebs review Natasha Poonawalla's look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABYASACHI Natasha Poonawalla

Businesswoman and socialite Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala 2022 look has garnered praise from several people including her friend and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking to Instagram Story, Bebo dropped a picture of Natasha's glamorous Met Gala look and wrote, " The one and only. Ufffff. Love love love." Natasha was dressed in an exquisite Sabyasachi sari. She paired Sabyasachi couture sari with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier.

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor, too, showered love on Natasha. Karisma took to Instagram Story and used golden font to express her appreciation for Natasha's golden look, writing, "That's my girl (heart emojis). Amazing."

On the other hand, Malaika Arora said, "Woah woman you nailed it." For the unversed, Natasha is the wife of Serum Institute of India's CEO Aadar Poonawalla. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla wears golden Sabyasachi saree with Schiaparelli metal bustier

Poonawalla made a stunning entry at the Global fashion event wearing an exquisite Sabyasachi saree. She paired the sari with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier.

Designer Sabyasachi took to Instagram to share Natasha's photos in the all-golden ensemble that she wore at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Decoding the Indian twist that Natasha Poonawalla brought to Met Gala 2022's theme, "Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha's vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and applique printed velvet."

"The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project—crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones," it further added. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne strips off to show gold-painted body on red carpet

