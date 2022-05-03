Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla wears golden Sabyasachi saree with Schiaparelli metal bustier

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANAITASHROFFADAJANIA Natasha Poonawalla at Met Gala 2022

Highlights Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed Natasha Poonawalla's golden saree and the jewels

This year's event's theme is 'Gilded Glamour'

Met Gala 2022: India's businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla gave a dash of desi tadka with her stunning presence at Global fashion event Met Gala 2022's red carpet. The wife of Serum Institute of India's CEO Aadar Poonawalla, represented India at the latest edition of Met Gala wearing an exquisite Sabyasachi saree. She paired a Sabyasachi couture sari with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier. Designer Sabyasachi took to Instagram to share Natasha's photos in the all-golden ensemble that she wore for the biggest fashion night held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Decoding the Indian twist that Natasha Poonawalla brought to Met Gala 2022's theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', Sabyasachi wrote: "Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha's vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and applique printed velvet."

"The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project-crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones," the post read.

Credits also go to ace fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for styling Natasha for Met Gala 2022.

Previously, Natasha was spotted walking the Met Gala 2018 red carpet in a white off-shoulder gown.

-with ANI inputs