Met Gala 2022: Cara Delevingne strips off to show gold-painted body on red carpet

Model-actress Cara Delevingne's make-up was hidden under her clothes as she stripped off at the star-studded Met Gala event. She stepped out in a red Dior Haute Couture suit complete with a walking stick and platform heels in matching color. She then took everyone by surprise as she took off the jacket and revealed her naked chest covered in shimmering gold body paint, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 29-year-old wore only a pair of gold covers to protect her modesty and accessorised with a series of gold chains that extended down her bust in suspenders of sorts. She cheekily stuck out her tongue while posing for photographers after going topless. For those unversed, the Met Gala theme for this year "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and the dress code is Gilded Glamour. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla wears golden Sabyasachi saree with Schiaparelli metal bustier

Delevingne had her long blonde hair styled in loose waves. She also had hoards of rhinestones glued to her eyes in a cat-eye shape with shimmery shadow swiped across her brown bone. The actress has attended the Met Gala since she made her debut in 2011. Last year, she made a statement with her Dior number which had the phrase "peg the patriarchy" emblazoned across her chest.

Cara’s bold look has garnered mixed reactions from her fans and followers. "Can’t believe how far we’ve fallen," a social media user commented. "she really just grabbed random clothes and thought it was an outfit… now because people do this …it doesn’t work with anything," another one wrote. One user praised her for her bold avatar. "This is different. Kudos," the user commented. Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to pregnant Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas, celebs turn heads

On the other hand, India's businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla looked stunning in an exquisite Sabyasachi saree. She paired the sari with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier.