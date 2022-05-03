Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to pregnant Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas, celebs turn heads

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Met Gala 2022

Met Gala 2022: Hollywood celebs didn't fail to amaze their fans with their sartorial choices as they graced the Met Gala red carpet. It's been only seven months since singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes raised the oomph factor at Met Gala 2021 with their hot chemistry. Unfortunately, this year's fashion night turned out to be poles apart from the last year's edition as Camila and Shawn made their post-split appearances--solo.

Shawn walked the red carpet wearing a navy and burgundy suit jacket and pants while Camila looked elegant in a white lace-up crop top paired with a full skirt including pastel floral detailing and a long train.

Image Source : INSTGARAM/SHAWNIE_UPDATES Met Gala 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAMILAUPDATESCABELLO Met Gala 2022

Flaunting her baby bump in style alongside husband Joe Jonas, a pregnant Sophie Turner arrived on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet dressed in a floor-length embellished black gown. The 'Game of Thrones' alum's gown featured long sleeves and a silver-studded pattern on the bodice as she rounded up her look with a pair of black platform sandals. Sophie also wore her famous red hair in sleek waves along with bright red lipstick.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JONASBROTHERS_MYLIFE Met Gala 2022

Meanwhile, Joe matched her perfectly by donning a black and white tux with a long lace coattail. He finished his look with a couple of chain necklaces.

Actor Emma Stone never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. For her Met Gala 2022 look, the 'Cruella' star opted to embrace a Flapper girl avatar. She arrived at the fashion event sporting a white satin knee-length flapper-style dress with a plunging neckline and fringes.

She kept her look simple by tying her hair into a neat bun. White square-toed heels elevated her glamorous Met Gala appearance.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMMASWILLOWS Met Gala 2022

Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion nights, is currently being held in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', which follows Met Gala 2021 -- which took place in September -- theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

-with ANI inputs