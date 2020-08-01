Saturday, August 01, 2020
     
  Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra wish fans on Bakrid
Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra wish fans on Bakrid

Celebrities are taking to their respective social media handles to wish fans on Eid-al-Adha. The festival is celebrated with people exchanging greetings and wishes to commemorate the day.

New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2020 13:42 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN, SALMAN KHAN

Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2020:  Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra wish fans on Bakrid

Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and several others are extending their greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid is celebrated with much fervour among those who follow Islam. It marks the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. The festival is celebrated with people exchanging greetings and wishes to commemorate the day. There is nothing like an Eid without family and friends. People also donate alms to the poor and seek the almighty’s guidance in all their deeds. 

Check out how Bollywood celebrities are wishing Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2020 to all:

 

Live updates :Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on Eid al-Adha 2020

  • Aug 01, 2020 1:42 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Farah Khan shares adorable throwback picture of kids

  • Aug 01, 2020 1:39 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Anil Kapoor wishes fans on Eid

    Anil Kapoor wrote, "On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak!"

  • Aug 01, 2020 1:38 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Priyanka Chopra hopes for "blessings, happiness & peace"

    Priyanka Chopra wrote, "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace."

  • Aug 01, 2020 1:37 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Amitabh Bachchan extends Eid wishes

    Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet wishing Eid to his fans.

  • Aug 01, 2020 1:04 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan's Eid wish with COVID-19 twist

    Salman Khan shared a picture of himself in which he is seen masking his face which is the most important safety precaution.

    View this post on Instagram

    Eid Mubarak!

    A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

     

