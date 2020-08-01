Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN, SALMAN KHAN Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra wish fans on Bakrid

Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and several others are extending their greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid is celebrated with much fervour among those who follow Islam. It marks the readiness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in order to prove his obedience to Allah. The festival is celebrated with people exchanging greetings and wishes to commemorate the day. There is nothing like an Eid without family and friends. People also donate alms to the poor and seek the almighty’s guidance in all their deeds.

Check out how Bollywood celebrities are wishing Eid-al-Adha Mubarak 2020 to all:

