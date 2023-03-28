DYK Sara Ali Khan doesn't associate herself as a royal? Actress reveals reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN DYK Sara Ali Khan doesn't associate herself as a royal?

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most prominent actresses of the current generation. She comes from a family of royalty and has won over audiences with her excellence and simplicity. Sara made her debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Then she appeared in films like Coolie no.1, Atrangi Re, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Now, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Gaslight. Ahead of the release, she is busy with the promotions. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she does not associate herself as a royal.

Speaking to The Hindu, the actress said, "I find it ridiculous when people think that. I don’t associate myself as a royal. I’ve lived in Juhu in Mumbai most of my life with my mother. I go to Bandra to meet my dad. I holiday in Himachal Pradesh and Kedarnath and Jammu and Kashmir. Like seriously, I don’t know what royal means."

Recently, in a exclusive conversation with India TV, Sara Ali Khan opened up on her films Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 not doing well. Addressing which she said, "I have taken the biggest lessons of my life from films like Love Aaj Kal and Coolie. It seems to me that it is not necessary to get up after falling, it is necessary to run." Adding, "I'm not just a comedian, I'm not here to please anyone, I'm an artist." After Atrangi Re, "I got a lot of love in spite of that I didn't do very well in the last two films, so its important to not just stand up but run in life."

She added, "The truth is that I still will go and watch Love Aaj Kal and Coolie and I still will not be proud, so I need to grow up and I need to see the mirror for what it is, Loud over the top...fake nahi banna mujhe."

Meanwhile, Gaslight releases on March 31st, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. Besides Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films include Laxman Utetkar's untitled next, co-starring Vicky Kaushala and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

