Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI DYK Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas spent months preparing their LA home to welcome first child?

Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have had babies on their minds for quite some time and hence they've been prepping their LA home accordingly. The 29-year-old Jonas Brothers musician and the 'Matrix Resurrections' actress, who welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate on January 15, were already thinking of growing their family when they purchased their Encino, California mansion together in 2019, a source revealed to People magazine.

They shared, "When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery." The large property, which they picked up for USD 20 million, broke records for being the most expensive home ever sold in Encino, a suburban neighbourhood in the San Fernando Valley, as reported at the time.

Priyanka and Nick 'spent months renovating the house,' after they moved in. "They wanted to make it more family-friendly," they share.

Meanwhile, the couple had made a surprise announcement about the arrival of their daughter on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra Jonas and Jonas wrote in joint posts on their respective Instagram feeds.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra announced the arrival of their baby via surrogacy there have been speculations that the actress is opting out of her next Bollywood film Jee Le Zara. It was reported that the makers of 'Jee Le Zaraa' are worried after she announced the good news. However, a source close to the actress has put an end to all the rumours. It has clarified that the theories about Priyanka Chopra opting out of the film are completely "baseless and untrue."

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot in two glamorous ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests in late 2018. While the happy couple first wed in Jodhpur, they had two ceremonies over the course of five days, one Hindu and one Christian, to honour each of their cultures, which they blended during each celebration.

(With ANI inputs)