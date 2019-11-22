Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan share fun-filled pictures after wrapping film's Punjab schedule

Friday, November 22, 2019
     
Dostana 2 actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan celebrated after wrapping up the Punjab schedule of the film.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2019 7:35 IST
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor who were shooting for their next film Dostana 2 have finally wrapped up the shoot of the Punjab schedule of the film. The two along with debutant Lakshya have been sharing pictures from the shoot of the film and yet again they have done the same. After completing the long late-night shoots in Chandigarh and Patiala. Even the film's director Collin D’Cunha shared some fun-filled pictures from the wrap-up party.

Sharing a selfie with the cast and crew of the film, Kartik wrote on Instagram, "Nyt shoot ends and so does #Dostana2 ka Punjab Schedule First Schedule Wraps @karanjohar @collindcunha @janhvikapoor @itslakshya #Patiala (sic)." Have a look:

Check out pictures that were shared by the director on his Instagram story. 

The lead stars have been sharing pictures from the shoot which began on November 9. Check them out:

View this post on Instagram

#Dostana2 Begins !!! 👫🚶🏻‍♂️🌈 @karanjohar @janhvikapoor @itslakshya @collindcunha ❤️

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏼

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Talking about the film, it is a sequel to 2009-released Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in the leads. Have a look at the trailer here:

​​

 

