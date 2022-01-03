Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA DUTTA Divya Dutta recalls meeting Salman Khan during her childhood days; shares unseen pics

It's a nostalgic Monday (January 3), for actress Divya Dutta as she travelled back in time and dropped a throwback picture with superstar Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, Divya penned a sweet note, recalling her meeting with Salman for the first time ever. "Found a major throwback! Wen we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me n @drrahulsdutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav @BeingSalmanKhan .look at my excited expression! And the similar pose! A few years later ,wen I joined movies, shared screen space with him.. life. love u @beingsalmankhan," she wrote.

In the picture, Divya and her brother can be seen standing next to the 'Dabangg' star.

Take a look:

Divya's post has garnered several likes and comments. Reacting to the image, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, "so cute." "Hahaha ...this is super cute. Look at your expressions," another one commented. One of the users wrote, "You looked amazing in #Veergati."

For the unversed, Divya and Salman have worked together in films such as 'Veergati', and 'Baghban'. On the work front, Divya will next be seen in 'Aankh Micholi', which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. The film revolves around a family of misfits with a crazily entertaining storyline.