Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad ties the knot, see pics and videos from splendid nikah ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DRIKSHIT.SUMELLIKA Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi wedding

Actress Sana Sayyad, who is famously known for essaying the role of Drishti Shergill in the supernatural show Divya Drishti, tied the knot to her beau Imaad Shamsi. The couple had an intimate wedding affair in the presence of family members and selected friends. The pictures and videos from their intimate nikah ceremony have surfaced on the Internet, and the couple looks splendid, to say the least.

For their wedding ceremony, the actress opted for an off-white and brown lehenga, whereas the groom complimented her with a matching sherwani for their nikah. Her co-stars, Nyra Banerjee and Neha Adhvik Mahajan also joined the couple on the special day. The newlyweds were also seen dancing with their friends on Mika Singh's song, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag'. Check out some stunning pics and videos:

Related:

Inside Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad's dazzling mehendi ceremony | Photos and Videos

Sana Sayyad's pictures from her Haldi ceremony had also gone viral

Talking about her wedding, Sana told Bombay Times, "We had initially planned to tie the knot in February next year. We wanted our families to meet and give us their blessings. While I had met Imaad’s family, I was waiting for my dad to return home and meet him. I had never spoken about my relationships with my parents. So, when I told my dad about Imaad, he was shocked as he had lost all hopes of me settling down anytime soon (laughs!). My parents loved him and bonded well with him. My dad and Imaad have become very close."

She added, "We have invited only a limited number of guests so far, which include our families and close friends. I believe that a couple’s big day is equally important for people who have seen them grow from strength to strength. The walima is going to be a low-key affair at Imaad’s residence. We will have dinner with just our immediate families in attendance."