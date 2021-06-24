Inside Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad's dazzling mehendi ceremony | Photos and Videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANA_SAYYAD29FOREVER Inside Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad's dazzling mehendi ceremony

Divya Drishti fame actress Sana Sayyad is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Imaad Shamsi on June 25. After breaking the internet with her Haldi pictures, Sana dazzled in green for her mehendi ceremony. Donning a green lehenga with heavy jewelry, mang tika, and messy braid, the actress looked simple and elegant. While Imaad looked dashing in an off-white Nehru-coat and white kurta pajama. The pictures from their mehendi ceremony have been going viral on social media.

The ceremony was attended by Sana's Divya Drishti costar Adhvik Mahajan and his wife Neha. They were also present for the Haldi celebrations along with actress Nyra Banerjee, who played the role of Divya in the show. Sana and Imaad's wedding is a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

Check out pictures and videos from Sana's mehendi ceremony.

Earlier, Sana Sayyad's pictures from her Haldi ceremony had also gone viral. Sana was blooming with happiness in a yellow Kurti and salwar with a floral dupatta. Her beau Imaad looked handsome in a white kurta pajama and red dupatta. The pre-wedding celebrations kickstarted on Monday with the Haldi ceremony.

Check out:

Talking about her wedding, Sana told Bombay Times, "We had initially planned to tie the knot in February next year. We wanted our families to meet and give us their blessings. While I had met Imaad’s family, I was waiting for my dad to return home and meet him. I had never spoken about my relationships with my parents. So, when I told my dad about Imaad, he was shocked as he had lost all hopes of me settling down anytime soon (laughs!). My parents loved him and bonded well with him. My dad and Imaad have become very close."

She added, "We have invited only a limited number of guests so far, which include our families and close friends. I believe that a couple’s big day is equally important for people who have seen them grow from strength to strength. The walima is going to be a low-key affair at Imaad’s residence. We will have dinner with just our immediate families in attendance."