Disha Salian’s mother says she never took Sushant Singh Rajput’s name, asks 'how can there be a connection'

Image Source : FACEBOOK Disha Salian’s mother says she never took Sushant Singh Rajput’s name

On 8th June, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian died by suicide. she jumped off her building, leaving family and friends in shock. With Sushant's sudden demise by suicide just a few days after her death, it has been speculated that there could have been a connection between their death and Bihar Police is investigating the same. Today, the police reached Salian's home to gather information about her death. On the other hand, Disha's mother has revealed that she never mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s name and had met him only once.

Talking to Zee news, Disha Salian's mother said, "This cannot have a connection with Sushant’s death, she never took his name. We didn’t know that she was Sushant’s manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant’s house with somebody. How can there be a connection in meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time."

She further said that Disha had worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for two years, during her three films Jazbaa, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sarabjit. She said that Disha was a bit tensed when she was asked about working on Ranbir Kapoor's wedding but was later removed from the deal.

She added, "She (Disha) was at home, she couldn’t celebrate her birthday on June 26. She used to work all the time. She was a bit tense during lockdown due to work but I wasn’t aware that she was depressed. She used to enjoy every moment and used to love travelling."

Disha's mother also said that they can't believe that she died by suicide as they were talking about her wedding. She said, "We don’t believe that she could die by suicide. She was a very brave girl. We don’t know what happened in the last moment. We used to talk about her wedding." "I am not afraid of anything. I am not going to get my daughter. I don’t care what will happen of me. Even if I die, my life has no value, Disha was my future and now she’s not here and now I don’t even worry about her. What more can happen in our life now," she said.

It is also said that it was Rhea Chakraborty who made Disha meet Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she worked for the late actor for very little time.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage