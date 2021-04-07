Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star Jackie Chan on 67th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani, Jackie Chan

Martial arts legend Jackie Chan turned 67 on Wednesday. The global icon got a special wish from Bollywood actress Disha Patani. the actress, who was seen sharing screen space with Chan shared a birthday message for him on Instagram. Just like in previous years, Disha posted a picture posing with Chan, with whom she featured in the 2017 film "Kung Fu Yoga". "Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings i've ever known @jackiechan love you taguu," Disha wrote alongside the image.

"Kung Fu Yoga" revolves around Jack, an archaeology professor, who teams up with an Indian professor to discover India's lost treasure.

Here's how Disha wished the icon last year.

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham. Parts of the film have already been shot in Mumbai and currently it being shot in Goa, filmmaker Mohit Sure informed recently. Also, veteran actor Jeetendra dropped by at the set of 'Ek Villain Returns', to meet the cast and crew of the film. Jeetendra's wife Shobha Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor are among names credited as the film's producers.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. 'Ek Villain Returns' is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

She will also be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" alongside actor Salman Khan. Reportedly, she will be seen doing some stunts in the film. Disha also shared a video of jaw-dropping stunts that she performs in the Salman Khan-starrer action drama "Radhe" a few weeks back, on Instagram. In the video, she is seen doing backflips, cartwheels, flips and swinging.

Apart from these, she also has Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina

--with IANS inputs