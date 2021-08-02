Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DINO MOREA Dino Morea's first look from 'The Empire' unveiled, actor looks regal and ferocious as a warlord

Bollywood actor Dino Morea's first look from 'The Empire' has been unveiled. He looks regal and ferocious as a warlord in the most awaited magnum opus 'The Empire'. Talking about the same, he said: "My look in 'The Empire' is everything you imagine to be dangerous and ferocious. His hair, scars and his costume are detailed in a way that makes him look deadly yet maybe desirable. Could probably make the audiences feel fear but will still keep looking. The makeup and the costume team have done a brilliant job at crafting the perfect look."

Taking to the Instagram, Dino dropped his first look and wrote, "Watch & enjoy. You don’t get the throne of #TheEmpire, you have to take it!

#HotstarSpecials The Empire coming soon only on @disneyplushotstarvip."

'The Empire' is produced by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment).

Earlier, actress Drashti Dhami's first look from the upcoming epic period drama was unveiled. She said that it reflects royalty and also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Drashti will be seen making her digital debut as she plays a warrior princess for the first time in her acting career. In the first look poster, Drashti can be seen wearing a red royal ethnic suit teamed up with heavy silver jewellery.

Talking about her look in her digital debut, Drashti said: "I have played myriad characters in my years in television but this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows me to shapeshift into the warrior that she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more."

'The Empire' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

