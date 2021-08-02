Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Businessman's anticipatory bail hearing adjourned till August 7

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, had applied for anticipatory bail. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The magistrate's court on July 28 remanded Kundra in judicial custody for 14 days. However, the order in the hearing of anticipatory bail application of businessman has been adjourned till August 7. This was in connection to the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell's case of 2020.

"Order in the hearing of anticipatory bail application of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, in Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell's case of last year, adjourned till 7th August," ANI tweeted. On July 31, Raj Kundra’s matter was heard in the Bombay High Court in connection to the pornography case.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty issued a statement on Monday. The actress requested privacy and asked everyone not to pass judgments. Speaking about the recent events and reacting to online abuse and trolling, Shilpa said she'd refrain from making any comment as the matter is subjudice. She also slammed the 'media trail' saying she and her family have been law-abiding citizens.

"Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”.

All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.

So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra," the actress added.

