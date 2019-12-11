Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, iconic movies that you should watch

One of the well-known actors of the industry Dilip Kumar is celebrating his 97th birthday on December 11. The talent of acting and his contribution to the field is harder to explain in words. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and then went on to star in many hit films. On the occasion of his birthday, let's have a look at some of the iconic films that made him establish as the Tragedy King of Bollywood.

1. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Dilip Kumar played the role of Prince Salim who was caught between his love for Anarkali and father Akbar. The film showed his versatile acting skills and expressed each emotion with precision.

2. Daag (1942)

The actor won his first-ever Filmfare Award for the Best Actor category for this film. He played the role of Shankar, who tries hard to make ends meet, forcing him to find solace in drinking.

3. Devdas (1955)

A film that everyone knows and is synonymous with the actor. This story of star-crossed lovers and unrequited love became immortalized because of him.

4. Andaz (1949)

Dilip Kumar shared screen space with Raj Kapoor for the first time in 'Andaz'. A love triangle, 'Andaz' shows Dilip Kumar as a romantic hero whose unrequited love costs him his life. The film turned out as one of the biggest grossers of the year.

5. Gunga Jumna (1961)

The dacoit drama which was based on the sibling rivalry had Dilip Kumar playing the role of Gunga who is framed by the village landlord for committing a crime he did not commit, as a result of which he becomes a dacoit. Counted amongst one of the successful films of his career, it turned out to become a cult.

