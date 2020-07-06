Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/ @YOUTUBE Dil Bechara Trailer Reaction Updates: Fans overwhelmed with emotions for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film

Emotions are running high as the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has hit the internet today. #DilBechara has been trending on Twitter since morning and now, the trailer is receiving all the love and support across social media platforms. Dil Bechara trailer, which released at 4 pm today on YouTube, has almost 5 Lakh views in an hour. The film tells the story of a star-crossed couple who fall in love but separation for them is inevitable owing to their health conditions. Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green’s book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the main roles. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi in a lead role. Sushant Singh Rajput plays the role of Manny in the film while Sanjana plays Kizie, his love interest.

AR Rahman took to Twitter and wrote, "#DilBecharaTrailer is out now, enjoy the love tale."

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "THE WAIT IS OVER... What a lovely, heart-warming trailer of #DilBechara... Wins you over completely... #SushantSinghRajput... #DilBecharaTrailer".

Here's Dil Bechara Trailer

Look at how fans are pouring out their hearts and emotions Sushant Singh Rajput's last film

I thought I won't be able to watch #DilBecharaTrailer that I will end up crying but I didn't. It's such a beautiful trailer, the characters are so lively you don't realise that the most beautiful smile you are watching on screen is no more with us. What a pure smile 🙏 pic.twitter.com/490wvknACc — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 6, 2020

he has such a beautiful smile my heart can't ...

you will always be remembered <3



#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/BHWDE6QcKR — ρєαиυт.⁷ (@__doldrums_) July 6, 2020

A man full of life, laughter, ambition & innovative ideas. he deserved so much love. a guilt of not appreciating him enough is going to stay forever. #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/PiVu4u8PVu — d (@cherrypieecake) July 6, 2020

Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his debut as a director with the movie, never imagined that he would be releasing the film without Sushant Singh Rajput. He told news agency PTI: “Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it.”

"Dil Bechara" will see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the project. Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

