Did you know trainer behind Ram Charan's chiseled physique used to train Salman Khan too?

Bollywood's heartthrob Salman Khan and Mega Power Star Ram Charan share a good rapport with each other. Recently during the RRR film promotion, Salman Khan revealed an interesting snippet. Salman Khan graced his presence during the RRR promotions and while praising the film trailer, Salman praised Mega Power Star Ram Charan for his hard work and dedication towards his impressive fitness game. The superstar also revealed that Charan has been trained under the guidance of his fitness trainer.

The Mega Power Star has maintained his physique under Salman Khan's trainer. It was none other than our Bhaijaan who advised and motivated Ram about fitness. "My own trainer used to leave me & go to Ram Charan. When we used to meet, he used to tell me that it hurts here & there... Now I understand the hard work that he has gone through. I know the same feeling. I've been going through that for the last 30 years" says Salman Khan.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is all set to hit the screens with RRR and Acharya on March 25th and April 29th 2022. The film directed by SS Rajamouli also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhat and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles.

Talking about Salman, he recently concluded the 15th season of Bigg Boss 15. Next up he has a number of projects in the pipeline including-- Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, etc to name a few.