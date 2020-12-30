Did you know Aditya Narayan had an oops moment during wedding? Know what happened with his Pyjama

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aditya Narayan

Singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan has opened up about an embarrassing incident that happened during his wedding, recently. Aditya tied the knot with the love of his life and actress Shweta Agarwal. The two got hitched on December 1 at ISKCON Temple, Juhu. The couple got married in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai. Now, he has revealed one embarrassing incident that happened during his wedding ceremony.

Giving the details of the incident that happened during his wedding in a 'Shaadi special episode' of the music reality show, "Indian Idol" season 12, the host said "When the varmala was happening, my friends picked me up and during that time my pajamas got torn. It was so embarrassing. I had no clue what to do."

"I tried my make-up person's pajamas. It did not fit. Luckily my friend Chinku wore pajamas that fit me perfectly. So, I performed all the rituals in his pajamas! This story would always be one of the most embarrassing stories of my life," Aditya added.

Meanwhile, the lovebirds tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Adita shared an edited 'Jaimala' video that featured Big B with a funny twist.

In the edited video, we see a meme added in the end, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, where he can be heard saying: "They have done it. Our boys have reached." Aditya captioned the post: "Video edit courtesy idiot best friend Anupam Saroj, featuring GOAT Amitabh Bachchan."

Aditya Narayan is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. Aditya is currently seen hosting the 12th season of the singing reality show Indian Idol, which is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.

He made his acting debut with the film horror film Shaapit, where he met his wife Shweta Agarwal.

(With IANS Inputs)