Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui throw his wife & kids out of his bungalow? Here's the REAL story behind viral video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Friday ruled headlines after his wife Aaliya Siddiqui allegedly accused the actor of throwing her and their kids out of his bungalow. Aaliya shared a video of her daughter crying inconsolably while standing outside the house. This stirred a storm on the internet and many fans bashes Nawazuddin Siddiqui and called him 'inhuman'. However, the latest scoop reveals that the house does not belong to the Raaes actor so he has no decision in throwing Aaliya and his kids out.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the real story is that Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so the actor is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone's entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grandkids are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.

Other than this, in a recent viral video in which Aaliya was seen claiming that she does not have any other place to stay or go is technically wrong. Reportedly, Nawazuddin had bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 which she has given for rent at her own will.

“This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children..when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently..but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were brutally left by this man to be on the road.. my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one room house..this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is..sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man,” she wrote.

She further added, "And now as expected from you .. your pr agency is circulating false and deceitful information all around the media.. It is such a joke that people who are appointed by you and who get salary from you are not letting you go inside your own house.. I really suggest that you need a better Pr agency who has more logical plans for you..."

Promising to bounce back, she concluded by saying, "Don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been in the news for a while for their ugly separation. The duo got married in 2009 and are parents to two children- a son named Yaani and a daughter named Shora.

