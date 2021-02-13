Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Dia Mirza to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is set to tie the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 in an intimate ceremony. The duo will exchange wedding vows in presence of their families and close friends. "Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told PTI. Meanwhile, it was in 2019 that Dia announced her separation from her first husband Sahil Sangha.

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha had ended their 11 years of relationship. They got married in the year 2014 in Delhi and decided to part ways after 5 years of marriage. Their wedding was a grand affair with Bollywood celebrities gracing the ceremony. Bollywood actors like Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Zayed Khan, Sophie Choudry and many more attended their wedding.

In a joint statement in August 2019, Dia and Sahil Sangha had announced: "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other."

On the film's front, Dia Mirza will be seen in her first Telugu film, Wild Dog. Talking about the film and her role, Dia said: "'Wild Dog' is an action film and I have been a part of action films in the past, but I am playing a very dramatic and emotional character in this film."

The film is written and directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, and it stars Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni.