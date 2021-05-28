Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Dia Mirza: Our hearts go out to people who suffered the impacts of Cyclone Yaas

Dia Mirza took on Thursday tweeted to express concern for people who have been affected by the Cyclone Yaas. Dia reacted to a photo of a forest officer rescuing a deer in a flooded area of Sunderbans, West Bengal.

Reacting to the photo on Twitter, the actress wrote: "Our hearts go out to thousands of people who have suffered the impacts of #CycloneYaas. So many lives and homes affected...this image is a reminder that empathy and kindness in a shared world is what will get us by #ClimateChange is REAL. #ClimateAction Necessary."

Yaas, which made landfall between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha on early Wednesday, lay centred at 11.30 p.m. on May 26 over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha near latitude 22.4 degree north and longitude 85.8 degree east, about 60 km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 110 km south south-east of Ranchi in Jharkhand, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On the personal front, Dia Mirza announced her first pregnancy with husband Vaibhav Rekhi last month. "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," she captioned the image.

Mirza married Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. She had recently gone on a holiday with her husband and step daughter to Maldives. This is Dia's her second marriage. She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha, who was also her business partner.

On the professional front, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed film "Thappad". The Taapsee Pannu-starrer released last year. She will next be seen in the Telugu action drama "Wild Dog", co-starring Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher.