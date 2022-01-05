Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHARMENDRA ‘Bina pooche koi bhi..’: Dharmendra reacts to Twitter user who shared beedi ad featuring him, Hema Malini

Highlights Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980

They both have worked together in films including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dillagi and Dream Girl

Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters, Esha and Ahana

Veteran actor Dharmendra is an avid social media user. He keeps his fans and followers updated with his professional and personal endeavours and often interacts with them too. Recently, one of the Twitter users shared an old advertisement that had pictures of him and his wife Hema Malini. He had mentioned that earlier Bollywood celebrities used to promote 'beedi' (small cigarettes). Replying to him, the Sholay actor wrote, “Tab …. Bin pooche… koi bhi …. Kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka …"

The Twitter user said he didn't know about it and also obliged the actor.

Earlier, one of the Twitter users advised him to sleep on time as it is important. To this Dharmendra replied by saying that sleep too has its tantrums and he has to bear with it.

Dharmendra shared a video of one of his iconic songs on Twitter. Replying to hid tweet, Twitter user wrote, “इतनी रात को जागना सेहत के लिए ठीक नही है सर ! (It is not right to stay awake till late in the night).

Dharmendra responded to his advice and said, "Neend ke bhi….apne hi nakhare hote hain . Akshay, kabhi kabhi bardasht karne padte hai ….. ab so jaoonga."

Also read: Dharmendra urges people to stay fit. Watch his unique workout video

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan Johar's directorial also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. He will also has 'Apne 2' in his kitty.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan, Dharmendra recreate iconic bike scene of 'Sholay' | WATCH