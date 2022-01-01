Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan, Dharmendra recreate iconic bike scene of 'Sholay' | WATCH

The latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 15' shows superstars of Bollywood Salman Khan and Dharmendra recreating the iconic bike scene of 1975 blockbuster 'Sholay' which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Both the actors are seen opening the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode sitting on the bike and dancing to 'Shaam Shandaar' song. Dharmendra says: "I am here Gabbar." Salman replies: "Gabbar, I am coming."

Later, Bharti Singh is also seen having some fun banter with Dharmendra and enacting another famous scene of Ramesh Sippy's 'Sholay' in which Veeru (Dharmendra) threatens to jump off a water tank to force Basanti (Hema Malini) to accept his proposal.

Bharti with a bottle in her hand says: "If I am not your dream girl, at least I am your drum girl. You must be happy that the Pumpkin of your garden is dancing here." She adds: "Recently Salman cut his birthday cake and later a snake also bit him."

Dharmendra says: "Actually it was not male but a female snake." (usko saanp ne nahi sapnio ne kaata hai). And Bharti says: "It was sent by Colors as the 'Naagin' show is coming up."

Previously, Bijlee Bijlee fame Palak Tiwari, veteran musician Anu Malik and singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani were also seen joining Salman Khan during the episode. Salman also welcomed the stunning Waluscha De Sousa along with Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair for the new year special episode.

