Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan welcomes 2022 in style with Anu Malik, Palak Tiwari

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

‘Ring out the old, ring in the new as it’s time to bid adieu to 2021! ‘BIGG BOSS’ is set for a star-studded evening on this special night, as favourite B-Town stars arrive on stage to rock the party with the ‘Dabangg’ host Salman Khan who is in full mood to welcome 2022 in style! From Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's fun banter to 'Bijlee Bijlee' fame Palak Tiwari teaching superstar Salman Khan her dance moves, 'Bigg Boss 15' will see New Year celebrations with a flurry of performances and games.

Joining the superstar for New Year 2022 are: veteran musician Anu Malik, 'Bijlee Bijlee' fame Palak Tiwari and singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani. Salman will also welcome the stunning Waluscha De Sousa along with Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair for this bash.

Palak Tiwari, who recently broke the internet with her song 'Bijlee Bijlee', makes an electrifying entry on stage, teaching Salman the famous hook steps! Waluscha De Sousa too charms the audience with her fabulous performance on ‘Bollywood Wala Dance’. Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair also have their fun moments with Salman as they introduce him to some amazing ongoing social media trends on his popular tracks. Music maestros Anu Malik and Shekhar Ravjiani later get the party going by performing some of their most iconic songs.

During the New Year special 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Bharti and Haarsh will play some interesting games with the housemates. They ask the female contestants to impress Abhijit Bichukale after which Devoleena, Tejasswi and Shamita try to woo him.