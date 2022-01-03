Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DHARMENDRA Dharmendra urges people to stay fit. Watch his unique workout video

Veteran actor Dharmendra is an avid social media user. Every now and then, he keeps on sharing updates for his fans on Instagram and Twitter. At 86, the veteran star is still a fitness enthusiast and health-conscious. He is often seen working out and urging everyone to exercise to stay healthy. On Monday, he once again requested people to be fit. "Be fit and fine.. zindagi sanwar jayegi ....mere chihre pe padh lo," Dharmendra tweeted, adding a picture from his younger days.

He also sent best wishes to netizens who posted their workout videos in the comment section of his tweet.

A few days ago, the He-Man surprised everyone with his video, in which he's seen cycling on a pedal power wheat grinder. "Pees raha hoon. Exercise ke baahane hai, karte rehna chahiye (I'm grinding. These are the excuses for exercises, we should keep doing it). Love you all," he said in the clip.

On the work front, Dharmendra started his journey in the film industry in 1960 with 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere'. He went on to play varied roles in a number of popular films including 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Sholay' and 'Naukar Biwi Ka'.

Currently, Dharmendra's upcoming projects include 'Apne 2' with Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol, and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.