Desi avatar to posing with Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra nails The Sky is Pink promotions (Pics, Video)

The Sky is Pink received rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival and now the film is set to hit Indian theatre screens in October. Ahead of the film's release, lead actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has flown down to Mumbai and, has started the promotions in full swing. PeeCee and her co-star Farhan Akhtar will be appearing as special guests to promote their upcoming film on the upcoming weekend episode of Madhuri Dixit's show Dance Deewane 2.

The shoot of the episode was completed today and, Priyanka Chopra shared a lovely click on her Instagram.

Priyanka's fashion is always spot on when it comes to attending events and for her recent The Sky Is Pink promotions, we spotted PC wearing a gorgeous floral saree. The black saree with colourful floral patterns looked amazing.

Priyanka Chopra promotes The Sky is Pink

Priyanka Chopra

Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra was spotted petting a stray dog outside her vanity van and we loved how happy she looked getting all friendly with the dog.

Priyanka Chopra

In another post, Priyanka Chopra shared a video and said, "Here we go... team #TheSkyIsPink! This is how we roll! In theatres Oct 11!

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka's comeback to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira Wasim in the film), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents, played by Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar.

"I was filming The Sky Is Pink till four days before my wedding and Nick was on set. We were doing prep for the wedding on set and my co-producers and Shonali, they were so accommodating," the actor said during an interview at EW and People's studio at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

