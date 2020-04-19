Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone to talk about mental health amid COVID19 crisis with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been very vocal about her story of fighting depression. The actress has inspired many people by opening about her struggle and how she managed to improve her mental health. As the world is facing the coronavirus crisis, the actress joined hands with World Health Organisations's Director-General Dr. Tedros to talk about prioritizing mental health during the pandemic. Taking to her Instagram, the actress announced that she will be talking about it in a LIVE session on Instagram with Dr. Tedros also answering questions about the novel COVID-19.

Deepika Padukone urged her fans to send in their questions about mental health that she will address during a LIVE chat with Dr. Tedros on Thursday, April 23. The actress revealed that the two will be discussing about the importance of mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and lessons one should learn for the future. It is already said that stress and panic during this dark time is the most dangerous enemy for anyone.

Not just Deepika Padukone, earlier global icon Priyanka Chopra also joined hands with WHO Director-General to discuss the escalating coronavirus pandemic. The actress organised a LIVE session in which she answered fans' questions about the infection along with Dr. Tedros. PeeCee's husband Nick Jonas also asked him that he has Type-1 Diabetes and Priyanka suffers from asthma, what precautions should people with such ailments take.

In response to his question, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove of WHO said, “The best bet for people with underlying conditions is that they limit exposure as much as they can. People who are healthy need to practice social distancing as well. They need to understand that they are not invincible. If they protect themselves, they protect others who are more susceptible to the disease.”

