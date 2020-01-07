Deepika Padukone makes smashing debut on Tik Tok. Watch her dance on Naagin song and others

Deepika Padukone's top 5 Tik Tok videos

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie titled Chhapaak. DP plays the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar directorial. The actress even ventured into popular social media networking site Tik Tok to promote Chhapaak. Within a day, the actress garnered 3.2 milliom on the short video making platform.

Out of 11 videos on her profile, three feature Laxmi. She even collaborated with popular Tik Tok stars such as Manav Chhabra and Awez Darbar for videos.

Here are the five best Tik Tok videos of Deepika:

Sharing a video with Motivation Ki Machine AbbyViral, she captioned it, “abhi thoda raap shaap kartein hein! @motivationkimachine.” In the Tik Tok video, he can be seen rapping in praise of Deepika.

Another video of Deepika shows her shaking a leg with Laxmi on Aastha Gill and Akasa's song, Naagin. “bohut zyaada masti...dher sara pyaar... @thelaxmiagarwalpihu,'' the caption read. In the clip, while Deepika is in a black sweatshirt and skirt, Laxmi is wearing grey jumpsuit.

The actress also showed off her funny side in the video, the caption of which read, ''shopping was so much fun''. The video had Awez Darbar, who goes in awe of Deepika when she holds his hand. However, to his disappointment, she soons hands her shopping bags to him.

Deepika collaborated with Tik Tok star Nagmaa for a video. The two girls danced on Bajirao Mastani song, Pinga. Deepika looks beautiful in an orange shirt and matching shimmery trousers.

Deepika also shared a fan art on Tik Tok and captioned it, “eternally mischievous...”. The video has several childhood photos of the actor which fuse into each other.

Chhapaak, also starring Vikrant Massey is scheduled to release on 10 January.