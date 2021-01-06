Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with paps; Ranbir-Alia, Ananya-Ishaan arrive for birthday party | PICS

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone's 35th birthday party

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday. The actress enjoyed the day with her husband Ranveer Singh as they stepped out for brunch in the evening and later hosted a birthday bash for their industry friends. Dressed in all black, the most desirable duo DeepVeer posed for the paparazzi and also celebrated Deepika's birthday with them. Just like last year, the actress cut the birthday cake with the photographers and thanked them for their warm wishes.

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a black oversized tee and black leather pants. The smoky eyes gave her an oomph factor. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked dashing in a black sweater and blue denim. The duo set new standards for power couple with their chemistry and goofiness. Check out-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate the actress' birthday with the paparazzi

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at her 35th birthday party

Deepika Padukone threw a grand party on her birthday on December 5th. Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Rohan Sreshta, Ritika Bhavnani, Siddharth Anand, Anjani Dhawan, Shakun Batra, Ayan Mukerji, Madhu Mantena and others made the guest list.

Stealing away the limelight were Ranbir and Alia who looked sizzling. While Ranbir looked handsome in a white shirt and black pants, Alia Bhatt rose the mercury in her sexy black top and black denim. They were accompanied by Alia's sister Shaheen.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The newest rumoured couple in the town Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter also posed for pictures together. The Khaali Peeli actors complemented each other white outfits. It appears that black and white was the theme for Deepika Padukone's party.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan Johar and Shaheen Bhatt

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ayan Mukerji

Talking about Deepika's professional front, she will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where Ranveer plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.