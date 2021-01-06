Wednesday, January 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with paps; Ranbir-Alia, Ananya-Ishaan arrive for birthday party | PICS

Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with paps; Ranbir-Alia, Ananya-Ishaan arrive for birthday party | PICS

For the birthday bash, Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a black oversized tee and black leather pants. The smoky eyes gave her an added oomph. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked dashing in a white shirt, black sweater and blue denim

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2021 8:15 IST
Deepika Padukone's 35th birthday party
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Deepika Padukone's 35th birthday party

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday. The actress enjoyed the day with her husband Ranveer Singh as they stepped out for brunch in the evening and later hosted a birthday bash for their industry friends. Dressed in all black, the most desirable duo DeepVeer posed for the paparazzi and also celebrated Deepika's birthday with them. Just like last year, the actress cut the birthday cake with the photographers and thanked them for their warm wishes. 

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a black oversized tee and black leather pants. The smoky eyes gave her an oomph factor. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked dashing in a black sweater and blue denim. The duo set new standards for power couple with their chemistry and goofiness. Check out-

India Tv - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at her 35th birthday party

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate the actress' birthday with the paparazzi

India Tv - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at her 35th birthday party

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at her 35th birthday party

Deepika Padukone threw a grand party on her birthday on December 5th. Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Rohan Sreshta, Ritika Bhavnani, Siddharth Anand, Anjani Dhawan, Shakun Batra, Ayan Mukerji, Madhu Mantena and others made the guest list.

Stealing away the limelight were Ranbir and Alia who looked sizzling. While Ranbir looked handsome in a white shirt and black pants, Alia Bhatt rose the mercury in her sexy black top and black denim. They were accompanied by Alia's sister Shaheen.

India Tv - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The newest rumoured couple in the town Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter also posed for pictures together. The Khaali Peeli actors complemented each other white outfits. It appears that black and white was the theme for Deepika Padukone's party.

India Tv - Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

India Tv - Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Siddhant Chaturvedi

India Tv - Karan Johar and Shaheen Bhatt

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Karan Johar and Shaheen Bhatt

India Tv - Ayan Mukerji

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Ayan Mukerji

Talking about Deepika's professional front, she will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where Ranveer plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News