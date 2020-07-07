Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE Deepika Padukone raises a toast for 'light of her life' Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh never fail to bring a smile on the face of their fans with their cute chemistry. On Monday, the Gully Boy actor celebrated his 35th birthday. Fans were waiting for his lovely wife Deepika to share a post for him on social media. Later in the evening, the actress gave them an 'aww moment' when she shared a heartfelt Instagram post calling Ranveer the 'light of her life.'

Raising a toast to the actor, Deepika Padukone wrote, "The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You!"

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone also broke the internet with her quirky wish for her 'jijaji' Ranveer Singh. "Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnaye, jijaji (Best wishes to you on your birthday, jijaji)," she wrote on her Instagram story. She even added a funny gif of Ranveer doing bhangra with her message. Have a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANISHAPADUKONE Anisha Padukone's birthday wish for Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 35th birthday with his family. His fans were equally excited about the special day. A few of his fans have donated computers to an Indore school, supporting education for underprivileged children to mark the day. The actor's fanclub which goes by the name Ranveer Ka Fan Club, has been doing voluntary service for the underprivileged for quite some time now.

Atharva Khendekar, a fan of Ranveer's said: "As you know, Ranveer Ka Fan Club is always on spot to help the unprivileged people and children. And this time we are trying to help the rural children who are not privileged to afford high class education. For some of them basic education is also a dream. We as a proud member of Ranveer Ka Fan Club are planning to provide two basic computer system and some indoor games to those angles." He added: "Imagine the amount of enthusiasm and excitement in these children to attend their school when they receive the computers!"

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his next film '83. The film was supposed to hit the screens on April 10 before coronavirus pandemic hit the world. While many Bollywood films have ditched the traditional theaterical release and going directly to OTT release, the makers have confirmed that the sports drama will release on the big screen. Reports claim that Kabir Khan directorial '83 will release during Christmas this year.

'83, which chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage