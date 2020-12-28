Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONEFANS77 Deepika Padukone opens up on being trolled for her accent and performance in Om Shanti Om

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood who has successfully garnered a tremendous fan base due to her flawless acting skills. Deepika made her debut in Bollywood, starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's directorial Om Shanti Om (2007). This film became the highest Bollywood grossing film of the year. However, what remains undercover is that Deepika was massively trolled for her accent and ridiculed for her acting. She faced harsh criticism and hurtful comments which left her in not so happy space.

In an interview with India Today, Deepika Padukone said, "After hustling and grinding through the modeling world for some years, I finally got my big break in movies. I landed Om Shanti Om at the age of 19 and was immediately thrown into the deep end." She said her very first movie was a big-ticket and a debut one could only dream of. "I was extremely raw and unaware, but Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and guided me throughout the entire process.", she added.

Talking about the criticism that came her way, she said, "There was also a section of people who scathingly criticized my work. Oh, she is a model. she cannot act: My accent was made fun of. A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, this kind of brickbats most certainly affect you."

But clearly, these things didn't drag the actress down. She further added, "Criticism fuels me. It fuels me to work harder, to improve my skills and evolve the various aspects of my craft. More importantly, it fuels my personal evolution. Failure, too, has taught me a lot. I have often been put down, even written off. But I have never been bitter about these experiences. In fact. I am grateful."

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in which she played the role of an acid attack survivor. She will now be seen opposite husband Ranveer Singh in 83 where she plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's venture, also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will also be collaborating with Shah Rukh in his next, Pathan. She has also signed a sci-fi film opposite Baahubali star Prabhas.