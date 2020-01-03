Deepika Padukone opens up on working with Salman Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone opens on working with Salman Khan and removing ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor’s tattoo

Deepika Padukone has become the talk of the town these days for her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actress has been busy promoting the film on various platforms, where she has been talking about her character of Malti. In the film, Deepika will be seen highlighting the struggles of an acid-attack survivor, inspired by the life of a real-life victim named Laxmi Agarwal. Other than talking about the film, the actress has been spilling the beans about her future projects and personal life as well. Recently, during a chat with KoiMoi, Deepika answered the most googled questions about her and finally revealed why she hasn’t worked with Salman Khan yet.

Fans have been very excited to watch Deepika Padukone and superstar Salman Khan share the screen space in a Bollywood film. When the actress appeared on controversial reality show Bigg Boss, where Salman is host, viewers enjoyed their chemistry and wished for them to star together. When asked to answer about the same, Deepika said, "Because we have not found a good script together."

Also, when asked about her infamous ‘RK’ tattoo that she got on her neck, Deepika has the wittiest answer. In reply to the question “How did Deepika Padukone remove her tattoo?”, she didn’t say anything but winked at the camera. For the unversed, Deepika got her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s initials tattooed on her neck when they were dating. Check the video here-

Deepika Padukone and her infamous RK Tattoo

Deepika Padukone is all set to bounce back on the big screen with Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak after two years. She was last seen in Padmaavat which released on 25th January 2018. Nonetheless, she ruled the headlines last year for her private wedding ceremony in Italy with beau Ranveer Singh. The duo mesmerized the fans in the photos and videos from their wedding.

On the work front, Deepika has also turned producer with Chhapaak. She will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which also stars Ranveer Singh.

