Deepika Padukone breaks down as she talks about Malti at Chhapaak trailer launch. Watch video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned many heads at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the real life story of an acid-attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika has always claimed that playing the character of Malti was difficult for her as she used to get very emotional by the struggles she faced in her life. At the trailer launch, when quizzed about her role in the film, Deepika couldn’t hold back her tears and broke down.

Deepika was asked about her experience of playing Malti on the big screen, just when she started to express her emotions, she became teary-eyed and could not speak. The actress was accompanied by her leading man Vikrant Massey as well as director Meghna Gulzar. The two tried to console Deepika and she retained her strength to speak. Watch the video-

At the Chhapaak trailer launch, Deepika was also asked if she felt afraid looking at herself when she turned into Malti as shown in the trailer. Reacting to this, the actress claimed that using the word ‘afraid’ is inappropriate in this situation. She reveals that when she underwent the look test for the role and transformed into a person whose face has been destroyed by acid, she felt completely herself. Deepika claimed that it was the day she found out how to play the character. Watch the video:

The trailer of Chhapaak has already dropped on the internet and is receiving a great response from the viewers. Like always, Deepika has beautiful stepped into the skin of her character Malti and portrayed her horrifying struggles on the big screen. Have you seen the trailer yet? If not, watch it here-

Chhapaak will be Deepika Padukone’s return on the big screen after two years. She was last seen in Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat that released in January 2018. Now, she will be seen in Chhapaak that will hit the screens on 10th January, 2020.

