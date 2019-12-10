Deepika Padukone stuns in black at Chhapaak trailer launch, but it is her shoes that truly deserve an applaud

Deepika Padukone is a powerhouse performer to reckon and has proved her mettle as an actress time and again. This time she is back with a story that touches a very sensitive issue and deserves a much-needed space on the big screen. We are talking about Chhapaak, a movie based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Lakshmi Agarwal, in which Deepika is playing the social worker herself. Chhapaak also marks Deepika Padukone's first movie as a producer. The trailer for the movie was launched today by Deepika in Mumbai and she looked regal in a black dress.

Deepika wore a black mid-length dress by New Zealand born designer, Emilia Wickstead. The body-hugging dress featured full length fitted sleeves along with gathered detailing around the neckline. She paired her look with a fresh new haircut featureing golden highlights. Don't miss the stunning crystal earrings that add the perfect amount of bling.

Check out her pictures here:

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in an all-black look.

We absolutely love the smokey eyes and nude lips with this look!

Did anyone say 'beauty in black'?

But what really caught her attention was the beautiful footwear from the Italian luxury footwear brand by designer Giuseppe Zanotti. The black strap statement heeled shoes features a big black flower around the clasp of the shoe, looking every inch worthy to be put in a shoe museum. We are absolutely in love. It works really well for an all-black look and adds the much-required drama to an otherwise simple dress and look.

Have a better look at the masterpiece below:

Deepika had previously talked about her battle with depression. Taking to a leading daily, she had said in an interview, "On paper, that should have been a great period in my life — I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did. I was exhausted and sad all the time. If someone played a happy song to cheer me up, it only made me feel worse. Waking up every day felt like a huge endeavor. All I wanted to do was sleep. When I was asleep, I didn’t have to deal with reality."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen alongside husband Ranveer Singh in '83, a movie based on former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev. She has also committed to play Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata from her character's perspective, which she will also be producing.

Chhapaak is all set to release on the 20th of January, 2020.

