Deepika Padukone stuns in black at Chhapaak trailer launch, but it is her shoes that truly deserve an applaud

Deepika Padukone is a powerhouse performer to reckon and has proved her mettle as an actress time and again. This time she is back with a story that touches a very sensitive issue and deserves a much-needed space on the big screen. We are talking about Chhapaak, a movie based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Lakshmi Agarwal, in which Deepika is playing the social worker herself. Chhapaak also marks Deepika Padukone's first movie as a producer. The trailer for the movie was launched today by Deepika in Mumbai and she looked regal in a black dress.
Deepika wore a black mid-length dress by New Zealand born designer, Emilia Wickstead. The body-hugging dress featured full length fitted sleeves along with gathered detailing around the neckline. She paired her look with a fresh new haircut featureing golden highlights. Don't miss the stunning crystal earrings that add the perfect amount of bling.
Check out her pictures here:
But what really caught her attention was the beautiful footwear from the Italian luxury footwear brand by designer Giuseppe Zanotti. The black strap statement heeled shoes features a big black flower around the clasp of the shoe, looking every inch worthy to be put in a shoe museum. We are absolutely in love. It works really well for an all-black look and adds the much-required drama to an otherwise simple dress and look.
Have a better look at the masterpiece below:
Deepika had previously talked about her battle with depression. Taking to a leading daily, she had said in an interview, "On paper, that should have been a great period in my life — I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did. I was exhausted and sad all the time. If someone played a happy song to cheer me up, it only made me feel worse. Waking up every day felt like a huge endeavor. All I wanted to do was sleep. When I was asleep, I didn’t have to deal with reality."
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen alongside husband Ranveer Singh in '83, a movie based on former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev. She has also committed to play Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata from her character's perspective, which she will also be producing.
Chhapaak is all set to release on the 20th of January, 2020.
