Massive blast at Navi Mumbai restaurant leaves two injured; shatters windows, damages nearby outlets | VIDEO

Mumbai:

A powerful explosion at a restaurant in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada Sector 1 on Tuesday left two people injured and damaged several nearby shops and buildings. The blast was reportedly so intense that the shutters of around five to six shops were blown off, while glass windows and a wall at a hospital located nearly 100 metres away were also damaged. Preliminary information suggests that the explosion may have been caused by a gas cylinder, although the exact reason is yet to be established. Firefighters, police and forensic officials reached the spot soon after the incident and began their respective operations.

The incident took place at Sagar Family Restaurant in the Pratiksha building in Sanpada Sector 1. According to the initial information, a powerful blast occurred inside the restaurant, which is also described by locals as a samosa shop. The impact of the explosion was felt across the surrounding area. Shutters of around five to six nearby shops were damaged, while the glass windows of Suraj Hospital, located around 100 metres from the restaurant, were shattered.

The location of the hospital further highlights the intensity of the blast. The shop is situated opposite a service road, followed by a flyover and another service road, with Suraj Hospital located beyond it. The hospital's wall and window panes were reportedly damaged in the explosion.

Two injured, condition reportedly serious

Two people were injured in the incident. According to local residents, both were staying at the shop where the explosion occurred and are believed to be uncle and nephew. They were initially brought out of the premises in an injured condition after the blast. Police, who reached the spot soon after being alerted, helped ensure that the injured were taken to the hospital. The two injured persons were later admitted to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital in Vashi. Their condition is reportedly serious.

Blast sound heard nearly 1 km away

The explosion caused panic among people in the area, with local residents saying that its sound could be heard from nearly one kilometre away. People out for their morning walk were startled by the loud blast and rushed towards the spot. After reaching the area, they found the two injured men coming out of the shop. Local residents immediately alerted the fire brigade and police. Since a police station is located nearby, personnel reached the spot quickly.

Fire brigade, forensic team reach spot

A fire brigade team also reached the restaurant after receiving information about the incident. However, there was no fire at the spot, and therefore no firefighting operation was required. A forensic team subsequently visited the site and collected evidence as part of the investigation. Officials are yet to confirm the exact cause of the explosion. While a gas cylinder blast is being considered as a preliminary possibility, the investigation is still underway. Authorities have so far refrained from making any definitive statement about what triggered the powerful explosion.

(Inputs from Purushottam Kannaujia)

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