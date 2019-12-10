SRK holding trail of wife Gauri's dress proves he is the ultimate gentleman. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan gave us another reason to believe why he is the most loving husband out there

Shah Rukh Khan truly personifies the king of romance image, not just onscreen but off-screen as well. Time and again he has given us enough reasons to believe it. The couple together attended the Power List 2019 event, Gauri was seen dressed in an elaborate long gown and as they walked at the event, SRK made a sweet gesture for his wife. He was seen carrying the long train of Gauri Khan’s dress as she walked ahead. The loving husband in SRK made sure to pick up Gauri’s long dress and protect it from getting dirty.

Now, a video capturing the incident is making rounds on the internet, giving us major couple goals.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri over the years have given us many reasons to believe that they are the perfect couple out there. SRK and Gauri who started dating in 1984 in their teens concurred the barriers of religion with love and finally tied the knot in 1991 with their family’s approval and there’s hasn’t been any looking back ever since. Through all the ups and downs in their life, they have stuck together giving us major couple goals. SRK and Gauri are proud parents of 3 children: Aryan, Suhana, and Abram.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a special appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and southern superstar Nagarjuna. SRK who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero has been missing from the silver screen since then. He is yet to announce his next film. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting to see the superstar back on screen.