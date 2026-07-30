Aisha Rao's Priyasi turns timeless love stories into breathtaking couture at India Couture Week 2026

New Delhi:

Stories, poetry, and even art have always had love at their core. Designer Aisha Rao took inspiration from all of this at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 with her latest collection called Priyasi. This collection brought out the different facets of love in a modern context but remained grounded in history, literature, mythology, and movies.

What Aisha Rao did differently is that she didn’t just design beautiful clothes for the runway show but took it to a new level by creating an experience around her collection. Every dress, every stitch, and every element of the stage design was based on different forms of love through the ages.

Priyasi celebrates love in all its forms

The core message behind Priyasi is very clear and straightforward – every generation finds its way of expressing love. Drawing on great love stories from history, mythology, literature, and film as a source of inspiration, Aisha Rao has gone beyond the characters to focus on the emotions that have made these stories relevant throughout the ages. Mentioning names such as Shah Jahan and Mumtaz, Salim and Anarkali, Pride and Prejudice, Anna Karenina, and even Adam and Eve only helped invoke emotions rather than being taken literally.

Rather than retelling any story, the designer left it open to interpretation by each individual wearing her creations.

Three chapters, one emotional journey

The collection was divided into three separate emotions: Longing, Union, and Remembrance. All three were emotions that were expressed through different silhouettes and techniques. These phases expressed an emotion in the form of couture. It depicted the ever-changing emotions of love.

Intricate craftsmanship meets conscious innovation

Famous for her elaborate aesthetics, Aisha Rao was consistent with her distinctive design vocabulary while incorporating new ideas.

The collection consisted of detailed embroideries, multicoloured appliqués, plant prints, and sculptural textures that made each piece unique. Modern silhouettes combined with vintage inspiration to create timeless and contemporary fashion.

Bio-resham and bio-badla were also introduced this season, showing how much the label valued sustainable luxury. Not an addition to the collection but a part of it, these sustainable materials fit perfectly within its concept.

A runway transformed into a theatrical experience

The runway itself became a part of the story of the collection.

A sculptural installation of huge tulips, multi-layered lighting, cinematographic music, and live performance made the venue itself turn into a stage for an immersive theatre experience. The tulip, which has always been the flower used as a symbol of love throughout various cultures, was the key emotional element in the Priyasi collection.

As the show ended, every model walked the runway holding a tulip, which became one of the most memorable visuals of the night.

Jewellery that completed the couture story

Going further with this idea, Aisha Rao also launched her range of fine jewellery in partnership with Shree Jewellers. The design of the jewellery was a natural extension of the collection Priyasi in that the jewellery featured detailing and aestheticism in the form of colored stones and masterful craftsmanship. This time, the pieces were not used as accessories but as integral parts of the story.

With Priyasi, Aisha Rao showed the world that haute couture could go beyond being a craft of perfection and elegance. Couture could become a medium to communicate emotion, memory, and storytelling.

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