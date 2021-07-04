Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIA BHATT Darlings: Shah Rukh Khan asks Alia Bhatt to sign him for her next production, promises to come on time

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has started the shoot of her maiden-production film Darlings. The 'little one' has got Shah Rukh Khan's good wishes with her for her next movie. The film is Alia's first as a producer and is also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Taking to her social media handles, Alia shared a bunch of pictures from her vanity van getting ready for the first day of the film. While Darlings! will be produced by Alia, the actress claimed that she will 'first and forever be an actor'.

Shah Rukh Khan reposted a picture of Alia and wrote, "After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!"

Alia's post read, "day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!"

She added, "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care" She concluded the note by asking for luck from her fans. She said, "P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors."

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, the movie is directed by Jasmeet K Reen, whose credits include the action-drama Force 2, is set to make her directorial debut with Darlings.

Set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood, the film traces the lives of two women, played by Bhatt and Shah, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Written by Parveez Sheikh and Reen, Darlings is also produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma for Red Chillies Entertainment. The film goes on floors this month.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt begins shooting for Darlings, says 'will always be an actor first & forever'