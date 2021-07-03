Alia Bhatt begins shooting for Darlings, says 'will always be an actor first & forever'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt begins shooting for Darlings

Just a few days after announcing the wrap-up of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, actress Alia Bhatt has jumped on her next project. The diva has started the shoot of her maiden-production film Darlings. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a bunch of pictures from her vanity van getting ready for the first day of the film. She revealed that she is nervous to begin the shoot. While Darlings! will be produced by Alia, the actress claims that she will fi8rst and forever be an actor.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!"

She added, "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care" She concluded the note by asking for luck from her fans. She said, "P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors."

For Darlings, legendary lyricist Gulzar and music director Vishal Bhardwaj are reuniting to compose songs. The upcoming dark comedy also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. It also marks Alia Bhatt's first feature as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine.

Billed as a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo, the movie is also backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Writer Jasmeet K Reen, whose credits include the action-drama Force 2, is set to make her directorial debut with Darlings.

Set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood, the film traces the lives of two women, played by Bhatt and Shah, as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Written by Parveez Sheikh and Reen, Darlings is also produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma for Red Chillies Entertainment. The film goes on floors this month.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi last week. In a heartfelt note, she said, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!

But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.

When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!"

Apart from Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht, Ayan Mukerji's Bhrahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer RRR..