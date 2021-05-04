Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP COVID19: Tahira Kashyap breakdowns in latest video, says battle is on & we're losing out on a lot of soldiers

Writer-filmmaker and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap on Tuesday opened up about her emotions and breakdowns amid the second wave of Covid-19. Even though the Coronavirus vaccination drive is in full swing, the pandemic continues to affect a huge population. The second wave of COVID has left people helpless and in search of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and injections among other basic medical facilities. Now, taking to social media, Tahira shared she's angry, frustrated and sad with the current situation. She captioned the post, "Feeling vulnerable... let’s stick together."

In the Instagram video, Tahira said, "You know I often come across captions like 'found it cute might delete it later'. That has been happening to me quite a lot except that I'm not feeling cute at all. There is anger, there is frustration, there is despair, often meltdowns and breakdowns and feeling of being defeated and these emotions never make it to my social media but today I feel like sharing and I don't think I'm gonna delete it later."

"I'm sorry for all that we are going through. As much as I want to say I understand your pain I really can never understand and perhaps the same goes the other way around too," she added.

Talking about the increasing death toll, Tahira said "Some pains are physical some mental not comparing which one is tougher. The battle is on and we're losing out on a lot of soldiers. But in these times amidst all the feeling that you're going through I request you to accommodate a silent prayer, some compassion, and a heart to share. We have every right to feel anger, every right to voice your opinion this we must there is no humanity in being delusional. But keep a portion of the day to pray and have a heart to share. Just wanted to share this."

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, to help those affected by Covid-19.

