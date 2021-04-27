Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap contribute to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund for COVID 19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Ayushmann Khuurana, Tahira Kashyap

Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap has contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, to help those affected by Covid-19. Ayushmann posted an Instagram note on Tuesday urging everyone to help the needy. "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis," he wrote.



Ayushmann added: "Today, again, this pandemic asks us how to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support. People across India have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who has inspired us to do more."

"We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many as possible and have now contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief Fund in this hour of need."

"People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit," the actor concluded.

India continues to report more than 3 lakh Covid cases for the sixth day in a row. The country logged a total of 3,23,144 Covid cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours, a decline trend from the Monday figure, according to the health ministry's data released on Tuesday. The total cases till now are 1,76,36,307 and recoveries are 1,45,56,209 while death toll has gone up to 1,97,894.

The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 14.5 cr mark till Monday. Also, the country administered more than 31 lakh vaccine doses on a single day on Monday. with this, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 14,50,85,911 as per the 8 p.m. provisional report by the health ministry.

