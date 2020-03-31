Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT SHETTY Covid-19 relief: Rohit Shetty donates Rs 51 lakhs to FWICE to help daily wage film workers

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has donated Rs 51 Lakhs to Federation of Western India Cine Employees(FWICE) for the daily workers of the entertainment business for fight against coronavirus. The Golmaal has contributed to help the daily wage workers of the industry. Ashoke Pandit who is the President of IFTDA took to social media to shared a note of appreciation for Rohit Shetty's support.

Ashok Pandit wrote, “Thank U #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of Rs 51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Thank U #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/KCgYcpbtfd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 31, 2020

After working for more than a decade as an assistant director and stunt coordinator in mainly the films featuring Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty made his debut as a filmmaker with action thriller Zameen in 2003. Starring Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, the movie despite its merits, had turned out to be a flop at the box office. Rohit Shetty then took a U-turn with his next film, Golmaal - Fun Unlimited and delivered a comedy that was not only a success at the box office and received positive reviews from the film critics but over the years it has attained cult status among the movie buffs.

Recently, director Rohit Shetty also took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming film Sooryavanshi getting postponed from its original release date. The film was originally supposed to release on March 25, 2020, but had to be postponed. The director took the necessary steps to postpone the film's release due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trailer of the film has been out for a while and has been well received by the masses. Sooryavanshi also stars actors Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif and others. Currently, the film does not have a fixed release date, but it is expected to come to the cinemas as soon as issues regarding the current health scenario get better.

