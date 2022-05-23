Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second baby; name their daughter Eloise Christina

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger have become parents for the second time. Pratt shared a joint statement on Instagram to announce the arrival of their newborn daughter. The couple have named their daughter Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful," they said in the statement.

Pratt, 42, and Schwarzenegger, 32, became parents to their first child, daughter Lyla in August 2020. Last December, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that the couple will welcome their second baby in 2022.

More recently, American author Katherine Schwarzenegger shared the first glimpse of her baby bump on social media. In an Instagram video shared by the author, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter can be seen modeling a Stanley reusable water bottle as she goes about her day-to-day life. She shows off her baby bump throughout the video. Soon after, the comment section of her post was full of messages congratulating the author on her second pregnancy.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in a private ceremony in Montecito, California in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. They met in 2018 while attending church. Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, in August 2020.

Pratt is also a proud father to his 9-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. The 'Avengers' actor was recently slammed online after he shared a picture of himself and Schwarzenegger with a caption that a few users found insensitive towards his 9-year-old son and ex-wife. In the post, the actor had thanked Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter," referring to their 1-year-old child Lyla. It's well-known that his firstborn was born premature and suffered health issues over the years. As per E! News, the 'Passengers' actor spoke with Daily Pop in July, and shared his desire to have more children with his wife in the future. "I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go," he said at the time.

On the work front, he looks forward to the release of Gardians of the Gaxay Vol 3, Thor: Love and Thunder and Jurrasic World Dominion.

