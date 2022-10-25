Charu Asopa confirms divorce with Rajiv Sen; says 'he has abused and even...'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Charu Asopa confirms divorce with Rajiv Sen

Months after reuniting, television actor Charu Asopa has confirmed divorce with Rajiv Sen. There has been a lot of buzz around them being together again as earlier also the couple decided to part ways. It seems that now that Charu has finally decided to move away from Rajiv after giving a second chance to the relationship. The actress claimed her husband to be abusive and she also shared that she regrets giving him a second chance.

Speaking with ETimes, Charu said that the couple is done for good now. She said that the couple has been fighting since they got married. She claimed that Rajeev would vanish for weeks or months following a fight and block all communication modes. She hoped that they would resolve their issue for their daughter Ziana but it didn’t happen. The actress added that she regrets giving their marriage a second shot.

“Rajeev is temperamental and has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove,” she said.

Earlier the couple shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram profiles that they are keeping their marriage and revealed that they were considering divorce as an option. However, keeping their daughter's upbringing and happiness in mind, they are giving their marriage a second chance. Soon after Charu shared the post, Sushmita Sen commented, "I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!"

The statement read, "Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realized that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won't deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter last year in November.

