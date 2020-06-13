Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SINGHCHANDRACHUR777 Chandrachur Singh on his acting comeback: with Aarya: Tough times don't last, tough people do

Stepping away from the limelight following a series of career disappointments could have been “disillusioning” for Chandrachur Singh, but the actor says his philosophical approach towards failure helped him in coping up with the lull phase. Singh made a successful Bollywood debut with Gulzar’s “Maachis”, which revolved around the rise of the Sikh insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s.

His second film “Tere Mere Sapne”, produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s production company ABCL, released the same year and did well.

However, the actor didn’t get any big hits until Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Josh” and Preity Zinta’s “Kya Kehna” in 2000.

“There were films that really worked well for me. After that, there were some interesting films that came my way but they just didn’t happen due to various reasons. If you are human, it affects you.

“But if you take a spiritual approach to it and believe that one day whatever is happening will start making sense, it helps. Keep your hope and faith up as everything happens for a reason,” Singh told PTI in an interview.

The 54-year-old actor said that downfall always hurts, but one needs to follow a “philosophical and spiritual” path to bounce back.

“It can be disillusioning to be in the spotlight and then not be seen anymore. It becomes like a shock to the system. How you cope with it matters. Tough times don't last, tough people do.

“Certain factors are in your control and certain things are not. I have accepted it like that. I believe there is a larger plan that is better than mine.

”Singh’s last major acting efforts were Mira Nair's “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” (2013) and Bollywood movies like “Zilla Ghaziabad” (2013) and “Aa Gaya Hero” (2017).

The actor, who has been keeping away from the limelight, is now set to give acting another shot as he gears up for his digital debut with Hotstar Specials “Aarya”.

The series, which also marks actor Sushmita Sen’s comeback to acting, is created by “Neerja” director Ram Madhavani.

“I am grateful to whatever has happened so far and I believe this series is a good beginning after a long time. Maybe this was pre-planned by God or by divine forces.

“What was interesting is that I got to play a whole range of emotions. He is a nice guy who became a victim of circumstances beyond his control.

”Aarya”, co-directed by Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, is scheduled to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on June 19.

